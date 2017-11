The world experienced a first for 11 minutes on Thursday night.

US President Donald Trump was not on Twitter. The president’s account was temporarily kicked offline by a Twitter employee. At first, Twitter claimed it was an “inadvertent” human error. But a couple of hours later, the company followed up and said the incident was caused by a “customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day of work.”

Through our investigation we have learned that this was done by a Twitter customer support employee who did this on the employee’s last day. We are conducting a full internal review. https://t.co/mlarOgiaRF — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

That statement suggests that the deactivation may not have been an accident.