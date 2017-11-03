Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl Dodges Jail Time

Filed Under: news, Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl

Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl isn’t going to prison.

The disgraced Army deserter faced up to life in prison. The 31-year-old had pleaded guilty to desertion and misbehavior in front of the enemy. Bergdahl abandoned his post in Afghanistan in 2009. He was quickly captured by the Taliban, and spent years as a prisoner. He returned to the U.S. after President Obama traded five Taliban fighters for him.

Bergdahl’s attorneys argued he suffered enough, and didn’t deserve prison. They also cited President Trump, who they say made statements which could impact his sentencing. Trump had, during the campaign, called Bergdahl a “traitor” and suggested he should be killed. The President has never repeated those remarks, but recently told reporters “people have heard my comments in the past.”

