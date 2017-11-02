Chipotle Giving Veterans, Active Military A Free Meal On Nov. 7

CBS Local — Fast food chain Chipotle has announced it’s giving back to U.S. military members as part of their salute to Veterans Day. The Mexican-themed franchise is giving all retired veterans, active-duty personnel, and National Guard members an exclusive buy-one-get-one-free offer on Nov. 7.

From 5 p.m. local time until closing time, military members can go to any Chipotle in the U.S. and get one free burrito, bowl, salad, or order of tacos along with their order. The offer requires former and current soldiers to bring their U.S. military ID with them when they order.

The restaurant chain called the offer, “a small (foil-wrapped) token of thanks for your service,” on their company website. It’s the second year in a row that Chipotle has given the military a discount leading up to Veterans Day. The eatery ran the same promotion on the actual holiday, Nov. 11, in 2016. The restaurant is one of dozens of companies offering discounts to veterans in honor of their service this year, according to militarybenefits.info.

