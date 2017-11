This week on The Takeover, T.M. Powell gets his nerd on talking about Thor: Ragnarok and tells us why you will be hearing The Florida Project mentioned frequently during the upcoming Oscar season. Check out the video about for an all new webisode of The Takeover with T.M. Powell.

Full Reviews

Thor: Ragnarok

The Florida Project

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!