Healthcare Provider Denying Surgery To Smokers And Obese Patients

CBS Local — A government-run healthcare provider in Great Britain has made the controversial decision to bar its hospitals from performing non-urgent surgeries on smokers and the obese.

The U.K.’s National Health Service (NHS) announced in September it would be denying procedures such as hip and knee surgeries to patients until they “improve their health.” The surgery ban reportedly gives patients with a body mass index over 40 a nine-month window to cut the fat by at least 15 percent. Patients with a BMI over 30 have to cut their number by 10 percent in that time. Smokers must prove with a breath test that they haven’t had a cigarette in eight weeks to receive their surgery.

The new policy is reportedly aimed at cutting healthcare costs for the NHS, which was $3 billion over budget according to a report in May. “Major surgery poses much higher risks for severely overweight patients who smoke,” a NHS England spokesman said, via Forbes. “Local [providers] are entirely right to ensure these patients first get support to lose weight and try and stop smoking before their hip or knee operation.”

British medical professionals have spoken out against the NHS decision; saying the policy goes against standard medical practice. “Singling out patients in this way goes against the principles of the NHS. This goes against clinical guidance and leaves patients waiting long periods of time in pain and discomfort. It can even lead to worse outcomes following surgery,” the Royal College of Surgeons’ Ian Eardley told the Independent.

The NHS is not the only group policing the life choices of its members. In Japan, a marketing firm has announced it is awarding its non-smoking employees six more vacation days to make up for the cigarette breaks their co-workers take. A spokesman for Piala Inc. said their policy was adopted after non-smokers said the long breaks by smokers had become a problem. The company’s CEO, Takao Asuka, added that he hoped the policy gave his workers an incentive to quit the habit.