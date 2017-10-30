Toddler Denied A Kidney Transplant Because Of Dad’s Criminal History Rushed To ER

Filed Under: Chris Melore, kidney transplant, probation, talkers

CBS Local — A young boy in Atlanta, who was denied a kidney transplant because of his father’s probation violation, was rushed back to the hospital because of an abdominal infection.

CBS46 reports that A.J. Burgess was brought back to Emory University Hospital on Oct. 29, the same facility that has postponed the toddler’s surgery while the hospital reviews the father’s criminal history. The two-year-old has been in failing health since being born a month premature and with no working kidneys. A.J.’s father, Anthony Dickerson, has already been identified as a perfect match to donate a kidney to his son.

The boy’s Oct. 3 surgery was indefinitely postponed after Dickerson was arrested and sent back to prison for violating his parole. Emory Hospital announced that the boy’s procedure would be revisited in January after the father showed three months of good behavior and appropriately filled out parole documents. Officials from Emory Healthcare noted that Dickerson’s actions were deemed to have violated their guidelines for organ donors. “Guidelines for organ transplantation are designed to maximize the chance of success for organ recipients and minimize risk for living donors,” the healthcare provider wrote.

CBS46 reports that Georgia congressman Hank Johnson and supporters of the family gathered outside Emory’s Egleston Children’s Hospital to hold a vigil for the child. The group is continuing to push the hospital to address why Mr. Dickerson can’t donate his kidney sooner.

A.J.’s mother, Carmella Burgess, has set up a GoFundMe page for her son’s medical costs. Over $7,500 has been raised since this page was created on Oct. 13. Ms. Burgess added that A.J. is now in need of bladder surgery as he waits for his father’s case to be resolved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen