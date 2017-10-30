It’s a Date | November 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
October, 2017
- WiLD 94.1’s Last Damn Show | Friday, November 3rd at 7p
- Head to Amalie Arena for one of Tampa Bay’s biggest shows of the year featuring Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, LECRAE and many more.
- More info: wild941.com/lds
- Holiday Shopping Day | Monday, November 6th from 10a-6p
- Henry B. Plant Museum offers a 10% discount to shoppers looking for Christmas ornaments, home decorations, toys, games, jewelry and more. Specialty vendors will also be on site with even more goodies for shoppers.
- More info: www.tampasdowntown.com
- Latin Nights | Thursday, November 9th
- Maestro’s proudly presents its Latin Nights series, an evening of food and dancing. Experience Latin-inspired tapas and drink specials and dance to live salsa. Dance guidance provided by Simone Amaral of Simone Salsa dance studios.
- More info: www.strazcenter.org
- Turquoise Tango Affair | Saturday, November 11th at 6:30p
- Join the American Lung Association at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre for a night including a gourmet plated dinner, live and silent auctions, a Celebrity Tango Dance Competition and much more.
- More info: tampaturquoisegala.org
- WQYK 99.5’s Guitar Pull | Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30p
- Some of Nashville’s biggest stars will take the stage at the Straz Center to swap stories and play acoustic music! Lineup includes Big & Rich, Jon Pardi, Joe Nichols, Chris Janson and Danielle Bradbery.
- More info: 995qyk.com
- 10th Annual Sustainable Buzz | Thursday, November 16th from 6p-9p
- Head to the Straz Center to sample the best chef-inspired cuisine with local farm ingredients, freshly brewed Tampa Bay area beer, locally distilled vodka, organic wine, and local music in benefit of the Sustany Foundation.
- More info: sustany.org
- Et Cultura | November 15th-19th
- A multi-day, culturally immersive event in St. Pete with a mission to spotlight the creative and innovation culture coursing through our community’s streets.
- More info: etcultura.com
- 15th Annual Planter’s Ball | Saturday, November 18th from 6p-9p
- Celebrate the Sweetwater Organic Community Farm’s bounty during dinner and dessert. Event includes family activities, live music, dinner, beer & wine and much more!
- More info: sweetwater-organic.org
- Humana Tampa 5k | Sunday, November 19th at 7:30a
- Humana and Feeding Tampa Bay host this 5k at Al Lopez Park in Tampa as part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series.
- More info: www.runrocknroll.com
- St. Pete Run Fun Fest | November 18th & 19th
- Two-day festival featuring the St. Pete Half Marathon, Sunshine City 5K, Kids Run, and Health & Fitness Market, Includes live music, local craft beer and food, artisans, and entertainers.
- More info: events.stpete.org
- Tampa Bay Times Turkey Trot | Thursday, November 23rd
- Run one or all of they Turkey Trots 5 races on Thanksgiving Day in Clearwater. Proceeds help support local charities including the West Florida Y Runners Club Scholarship Programs.
- More info: www.tampabay.com
- Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed.
- More info: www.tampasdowntown.com
Be sure to check our It’s a Date posts monthly so you never miss an event! Share your upcoming event with us at itsadatetampa@gmail.com.