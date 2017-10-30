It’s a Date | November 2017

Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It’s a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!

October, 2017

WiLD 94.1’s Last Damn Show | Friday, November 3rd at 7p Head to Amalie Arena for one of Tampa Bay’s biggest shows of the year featuring Chance the Rapper, Ludacris, LECRAE and many more. More info: wild941.com/lds

| Friday, November 3rd at 7p Holiday Shopping Day | Monday, November 6th from 10a-6p Henry B. Plant Museum offers a 10% discount to shoppers looking for Christmas ornaments, home decorations, toys, games, jewelry and more. Specialty vendors will also be on site with even more goodies for shoppers. More info: www.tampasdowntown.com

| Monday, November 6th from 10a-6p Latin Nights | Thursday, November 9th Maestro’s proudly presents its Latin Nights series, an evening of food and dancing. Experience Latin-inspired tapas and drink specials and dance to live salsa. Dance guidance provided by Simone Amaral of Simone Salsa dance studios. More info: www.strazcenter.org

| Thursday, November 9th Turquoise Tango Affair | Saturday, November 11th at 6:30p Join the American Lung Association at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre for a night including a gourmet plated dinner, live and silent auctions, a Celebrity Tango Dance Competition and much more. More info: tampaturquoisegala.org

| Saturday, November 11th at 6:30p WQYK 99.5’s Guitar Pull | Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30p Some of Nashville’s biggest stars will take the stage at the Straz Center to swap stories and play acoustic music! Lineup includes Big & Rich, Jon Pardi, Joe Nichols, Chris Janson and Danielle Bradbery. More info: 995qyk.com

| Wednesday, November 15th at 7:30p 10th Annual Sustainable Buzz | Thursday, November 16th from 6p-9p Head to the Straz Center to sample the best chef-inspired cuisine with local farm ingredients, freshly brewed Tampa Bay area beer, locally distilled vodka, organic wine, and local music in benefit of the Sustany Foundation. More info: sustany.org

| Thursday, November 16th from 6p-9p Et Cultura | November 15th-19th A multi-day, culturally immersive event in St. Pete with a mission to spotlight the creative and innovation culture coursing through our community’s streets. More info: etcultura.com

| November 15th-19th 15th Annual Planter’s Ball | Saturday, November 18th from 6p-9p Celebrate the Sweetwater Organic Community Farm’s bounty during dinner and dessert. Event includes family activities, live music, dinner, beer & wine and much more! More info: sweetwater-organic.org

| Saturday, November 18th from 6p-9p Humana Tampa 5k | Sunday, November 19th at 7:30a Humana and Feeding Tampa Bay host this 5k at Al Lopez Park in Tampa as part of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon Series. More info: www.runrocknroll.com

| Sunday, November 19th at 7:30a St. Pete Run Fun Fest | November 18th & 19th Two-day festival featuring the St. Pete Half Marathon, Sunshine City 5K, Kids Run, and Health & Fitness Market, Includes live music, local craft beer and food, artisans, and entertainers. More info: events.stpete.org

| November 18th & 19th Tampa Bay Times Turkey Trot | Thursday, November 23rd Run one or all of they Turkey Trots 5 races on Thanksgiving Day in Clearwater. Proceeds help support local charities including the West Florida Y Runners Club Scholarship Programs. More info: www.tampabay.com

| Thursday, November 23rd Friday Concerts in the Park | Head to Water Works Park in Tampa every Friday at 7p for FREE concerts. Concessions will be available from The Original Westshore Pizza Truck and Just Desserts Ice Cream Truck. Leashed dogs allowed. More info: www.tampasdowntown.com

