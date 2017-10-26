The Takeover: The Calm Before the Thor

Filed Under: Eat See Play, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

With a ton of big movies set to open up in November, studios are dumping numerous films for release this week to avoid getting swallowed up by the blockbusters in the next few months in what T.M.Powell calls “The Calm Before the Thor”. On this episode of The Takeover, T.M. Powell reviews Suburbicon, Goodbye Christopher Robin and All I See Is You to see if any of these films are worth your time? Find out by watching the video above.

FULL REVIEWS

Suburbicon

Goodbye Christopher Robin

All I See Is You

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen