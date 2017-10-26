The Takeover: The Calm Before the Thor

With a ton of big movies set to open up in November, studios are dumping numerous films for release this week to avoid getting swallowed up by the blockbusters in the next few months in what T.M.Powell calls “The Calm Before the Thor”. On this episode of The Takeover, T.M. Powell reviews Suburbicon, Goodbye Christopher Robin and All I See Is You to see if any of these films are worth your time? Find out by watching the video above.

FULL REVIEWS

Suburbicon

Goodbye Christopher Robin

All I See Is You

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!