Here’s How Much Sugar The Average Kid Consumes On Halloween

Halloween is one of the biggest holidays for buying and consuming candy.
Between parties and trick-or-treating, the average child consumed 3 cups of sugar on Halloween. This doesn’t mean children can’t or shouldn’t eat candy on Halloween. Eating a hearty dinner beforehand, setting a candy limit, and reducing sugar consumption elsewhere can help lower that number.
Whether it’s baked goods served at a party or candy collected while trick-or-treating, Americans eat an extra large dose of the sweet stuff on October 31st.