The Takeover: Halloween Special

Filed Under: Eat See Play, Halloween, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

Tis the season to scare your neighbor and decided to trick or treat. It’s a special edition of The Takeover from The Shining‘s Overlook Hotel at Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights. Find out what films T.M. Powell and Vanessa Rao think are must see movies to watch on Halloween. Check out the video above to see their picks.

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Also Check out Vanessa & T.M.’s Behind the Scenes look at Halloween Horror Nights HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen