Want To See Uranus With The Naked Eye? Tonight Is The Night

Filed Under: constellation Pisces, NASA, talkers, Uranus

CBS Local — All jokes aside, tonight is the night if you want to see Uranus. The planet will reach opposition on October 19, meaning it will be directly opposite the sun, bringing it closer and brighter to earth.

Experts say you may be able to see the icy blue planet with the naked eye, but if not, binoculars should do the trick. NASA says Uranus should be visible all night long and its blue-green color is unmistakable.

Where should you look to find Uranus?

The experts say start in the southeast sky within the constellation Pisces, the fish. “Scan the constellation carefully, and look for a tiny blue-green disk to pop out against the background of fainter stars,” National Geographic Magazine suggests.

[H/T: CBS Pittsburgh]

