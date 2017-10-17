Wanted Man Who Lost Facebook Bet With Police Turns Himself In

CBS Local — A Michigan man who lost a bet with police after trolling them on Facebook has paid off the wager by turning himself in. The man, who was wanted on several misdemeanor warrants, even brought officers the donuts he promised them.

The Redford Township Police Department said 21-year-old Michael Zaydel walked into their building on Oct. 16 with fresh treats in hand to face his punishment. “He walked in on his own, and not only did he bring the donuts, he brought one bagel!” a post from Redford police read.

Zaydel made his fateful bet with cops on October 6 after openly mocking Redford police about another case they were working on. Zaydel, who goes by “Champagne Torino” on Facebook, then got into an argument with officers and wagered that if their next post was shared over 1,000 times he would turn himself in. Officers picked up the challenge and their post reached the goal within the first hour of it being put on social media. It has since gone over 4,000 shares in the 10 days since Zaydel’s prank backfired.

Police report that he spent the night in jail while he awaited a court hearing at the 17th District Court for his warrants the next morning. “Hopefully, he’ll take a lesson from all of this and turn his behavior around so as to avoid further interactions with the law,” one person on Facebook posted after Zaydel surrendered. The 21-year-old also pledged to clean up all the litter around the local public schools, so time will tell if “Champagne Torino” will honor that part of the bet.