‘Superior Donuts’ Goes On Tour In Late October

Filed Under: David Koechner, Entertainment, Jermaine Fowler, Maz Jobrani, Only CBS, Rell Battle, Superior Donuts
CBS

The cast of the CBS comedy series Superior Donuts—which kicks off its second season on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access—has something fun up their sleeves…The Superior Donuts Comedy Tour!

WATCH: Preview Season 2 Of Superior Donuts

Beginning on Thursday, Oct. 26, series star and executive producer Jermaine Fowler will be joined by comedian co-stars David KoechnerMaz Jobrani, and Rell Battle for an eight-day national comedy tour that’ll touch down in five cities, starting in New York.The inspiration for the tour came out of two successful stand-up shows the cast performed earlier this year in Los Angeles to launch the series’ first season.  At each stop of the tour, Fowler, Koechner, Jobrani, and Battle will each perform individual sets showcasing their unique—and hilarious—comedic styles.

“We’re so lucky to have four amazing stand-up comics in our cast,” said executive producer Bob Daily. “Every day they make us laugh and keep us from getting any work done. Now we’re setting them loose so they can amuse and distract America.”

Here’s the list of confirmed tour dates—click the links to get tickets in your city today:
– Thursday, Oct. 26: New York City – Caroline’s on Broadway (http://www.carolines.com/)
– Friday, Oct. 27: Philadelphia, PA – Punch Line (http://www.punchlinephilly.com/)
– Saturday, Oct. 28: Washington, DC – DC Improv (http://www.dcimprov.com/)
– Monday, Oct. 30: Chicago, IL – Zanies (http://www.zanies.com/chicago/)
– Thursday, Nov. 2: Los Angeles – The Laugh Factory (http://www.laughfactory.com/clubs/hollywood)

STREAM: Full Episodes Of Superior Donuts On CBS All Access

When the tour’s over, there will be plenty of more laughs headed our way when Superior Donuts returns for Season 2.Watch the Season 2 premiere of Superior Donuts on Monday, Oct. 30 at 9:30/8:30c on CBS and CBS All Access.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen