JetBlue Drops Tickets As Low As $31 For One Day Flash Sale

CBS Local — A day after Southwest Airlines began a huge three-day sale with prices under $100, their competition is jumping in on the savings. JetBlue Airlines has launched a special flash sale for one day only, with dozens of flights slashed to just $31.

JetBlue’s super savings are giving travelers a massive break on tickets for a small window of days around Halloween. The one day sale, which ends at 11:59 p.m. local time on Oct. 11, is specifically aimed at flights between Oct. 27 and Nov. 4.

Bargain hunters looking to book a flight during the nine-day window will be able to get a $31 ride to a number of JetBlue’s non-stop routes including Boston-to-Atlanta, Chicago-to-New York, and Fort Lauderdale-to-Philadelphia. A round-trip ticket will cost flyers $62.

Travelers looking to get in on the JetBlue promotion will have to act fast as the airline warns that, although the sale lasts until midnight, tickets may sell out before time expires.

The limited offer could be a boon to last-minute vacationers who still haven’t booked a ticket yet. AAA says more than a quarter of Americans are planning a fall trip this year. So if you’re looking to get away for the spookiest holiday of the season, JetBlue’s clock is ticking.

