Young Dolphin Found Stranded on Florida Beach

Filed Under: Florida
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Marine life experts are caring for a bottlenose dolphin that was found stranded on a Florida beach.

The News Herald reports that Gulf World Marine Institute and Emerald Coast Wildlife Refuge rescued the 1-year-old female Sunday afternoon. Two beachgoers on Okaloosa Island had reported the beached dolphin to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The sea mammal was immediately transported to Gulf World Marine Institute for rehabilitation. Officials say it was swimming on its own Monday and was under a 24-hour watch. Veterinarians were trying to determine what caused the dolphin to become stranded.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen