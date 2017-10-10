5 Easy Ways to Reduce Your Carbon Footprint

Did you know that driving an electric car over a traditional gas-powered vehicle cuts your carbon emissions by more than half? Making a difference is easy.

Here are five actions to help significantly shrink your carbon footprint.

Ditch Red Meat | Going vegan could shrink your food-related carbon footprint by 60%.

Recycling | Recycling paper, cardboard, metal and glass can save 850 pounds on carbon emissions annually.

Going Electric | Driving an 84-mile-range electric car cuts emissions by more than 50%.