Stars React to Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein’s Ouster

— “The disgraceful news about Harvey Weinstein has appalled those of us whose work he championed, and those whose good and worthy causes he supported. The intrepid women who raised their voices to expose this abuse are our heroes.” — Actress Meryl Steep in a statement in which she also clarified that she was not aware of the allegations against him prior to recent reports.

— “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying, and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.” — Actress Judi Dench in a statement to Newsweek.

— “Yes. Im sick of the media demanding only women speak up. What about the men? Perhaps many are afraid to look at their own behavior…..” — Actress Jessica Chastain on Twitter.

— “There is no excuse for monsters like Harvey Weinstein. It’s up to all of us, men and women, to speak up against sexual harassment and abuse.” — Director Paul Feig on Twitter.

— “To be clear what Harvey Weinstein did was a disgusting abuse of power and horrible. I hope we are now seeing the beginning of the end of these abuses.” — Actor Mark Ruffalo on Twitter.

— “H Weinstein -yikes! Disgusting and creepy. So is ‘leader of the free world’ btw.” — Actor Michael Keaton on Twitter.

— “The ‘old dinosaur’ explanation doesn’t cut it. DECADES of using power to intimidate women for sexual gain is reprehensible and inexcusable.” — Actress Emmy Rossum on Twitter.

— “Easy to think Weinstein company took swift action but this has actually been the slowest action because they always always knew.” — Actress and writer Lena Dunham on Twitter.

— “Women speak out about sexual harassment + Harvey Weinstein gets fired. This is the best + most inspiring news story I have seen in a while.” — Actress Heather Graham on Twitter.

— “What Harvey Weinstein did was abhorrent. He admits he did it. Why should anyone be silent in their disgust and support for his victims?” — Director Judd Apatow on Twitter.

— “Heed the mantra and never forget: Women. Have. Nothing. To. Gain. And. Everything. To Lose. By. Coming. forward.” — Actress, writer and director Amber Tamblyn on Twitter.

— “I expect the Hollywood elite will remain largely silent about Weinstein. Me, I give zero (expletive) about any repercussions for condemning him.” — Director, screenwriter and producer Scott Derrickson on Twitter.

— “We condemn “grab them by the (expletive)” and we condone this…” Model and actress Brooklyn Decker on Twitter.

__ “Yup yup yup yup. Every day. Even from ‘good guys’ who brag about hiring female directors or producing POC narratives. YUP EVEN THEM” and “Yup yup yup. All the time. And if u address it seriously, u get: ‘relax it was a joke.’ The thing is, jokes are supposed to be, like, funny.” — Actress Constance Wu on Twitter.