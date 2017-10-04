Yahoo Hack: Stop Using And Sharing Weak Passwords, Experts Say

Filed Under: Chris Melore, data breach, Oath INC, verizon, Yahoo

CBS Local — Yahoo’s shocking and embarrassing admission that a 2013 data breach affected over three billion accounts, instead of the one billion they originally reported, has left frightened customers wondering how they can protect themselves.

According to reports, if you had a Yahoo account in 2013 your name, password, and possibly some personal information was stolen in the largest hack in history. Yahoo claims the stolen data did not include credit card or bank account information. The company warned affected customers in December of 2016 to immediately change their passwords and security questions. The new revelation is raising concerns that those steps aren’t enough.

“Most data breaches are because of poor password habits — using the same, weak passwords like ‘admin,’ as shown in the Equifax breach,” said Dashlane’s Emmanuel Schalit, via The Street. “Strong, unique passwords are absolutely necessary to prevent cyber attacks,” the password security firm’s CEO added.

Yahoo users may have left the door wide open for the massive hack in 2013. According to an investigation by former tech reporter Declan McCullagh in 2012, thousands of Yahoo users had the same basic passwords to log into their accounts.

Security experts add that employees regularly have to remember as many as 30 passwords for all their online activities and many people begin to reuse the same codes.

“This results in employees starting to use the same password for everything from a bank account to social media and even the company’s active directory,” said Joseph Carson, chief security scientist at Thycotic. “This provides them with access to more sensitive information, which typically leads to large data breaches.”

Security analysts say the best thing to do right now is stop reusing passwords on multiple sites. They also suggest using two-step authentication when signing into your accounts. Once you’re logged in, it’s recommended that you delete all emails you don’t need anymore so you leave less information available to be stolen.

Experts also warn that the time after a data breach is the most vulnerable for phishing emails that are trying to steal more information. Beware of messages asking for personal details or directing you to “verify your account” on another website.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | October 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date! is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen