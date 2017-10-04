Tropical Depression 16 Forms in Southwestern Caribbean

Credit: CIRA/RAMMB/NOAA via Storyful

An Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft prepared to investigate Tropical Depression 16 on Wednesday afternoon, October 4, after the storm became more organized overnight.

The storm is expected to become Tropical Storm Nate Wednesday night or Thursday and to bring heavy rain and high winds to Nicaragua, Honduras and the Yucatan Peninsula. It’s expected to strengthen over the Gulf of Mexico and may affect the US Gulf Coast as a hurricane over the weekend.

More info to come.

