The Takeover: Blade Runner Returns

It’s been 35 years, but Sci-Fi geeks are finally getting the sequel to the 1982 classic Blade Runner they always wanted. On the this edition of The Takeover, T.M. attempts to discuss the new sequel Blade Runner 2049 in a spoiler free manner and also decides if The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba is worth your time. Check out the video above and enjoy The Takeover.

Full Reviews

Blade Runner 2049

The Mountain Between Us

 

