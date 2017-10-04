O.J. Simpson: ‘Nothing Has Changed’ During Prison Stint

LAS VEGAS (AP) — O.J. Simpson says “nothing has changed” in his life during the nine years he spent behind bars.

The former football star and actor made the comment to a reporter for paparazzi outlet Splash News. The reporter approached Simpson while the car he was riding in was refueling at a gas station. Simpson was wearing the same denim outfit he was pictured in while leaving the Nevada prison on parole Sunday.

Simpson told the reporter he didn’t know what freedom felt like because he had been “in a car for the last five hours.” He also said that his destination was none of the reporter’s business.

Simpson is on parole for a 2008 armed robbery and kidnapping case. He was as acquitted of the 1994 killings of his ex-wife and her friend, but later found liable for their deaths in civil court.

