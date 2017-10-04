Las Vegas Shooting Giving Lions WR Golden Tate Flashbacks

By LARRY LAGE, AP Sports Writer

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The mass shooting in Las Vegas has given Detroit Lions receiver Golden Tate flashbacks.

Tate says he and his wife and some Seattle Seahawks teammates survived a night at a bar that was sprayed with bullets in 2012. A 30-year-old man was killed and another man was wounded in the shooting that night.

Tate recalls responding to the sound of gunshots by pushing his wife, Elise, down and covering her on the ground. He says she sustained a concussion from the force of his protective move. Tate laments the fact that he always looks for exits in every building he enters because of his experience and similar ones like it over the last five-plus years.

