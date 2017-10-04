Celebrate National Taco Day in Tampa Bay!

Today, October 4th, is National Taco Day and Tampa Bay is hungry! Check out this list of taco deals here in the Bay area.
Tijuana Flats | $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beers at all locations today.
Taco Bell | Get a National Taco Day Gift Set for $5 which includes 4 classic Taco Bell tacos, including a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop | $1 tacos and $3 house margaritas all day.
Taco Bus | Extending their $2 Taco Tuesday special for National Taco Day.
Besito Mexican Restaurant | $2 tacos all day.
Bartaco | Will reveal a “MAJOR #bartacosecret” on their Snapchat – bartacolife.