Celebrate National Taco Day in Tampa Bay!

Today, October 4th, is National Taco Day and Tampa Bay is hungry! Check out this list of taco deals here in the Bay area.

Tijuana Flats | $2 tacos and $2 Mexican draft beers at all locations today.

Taco Bell | Get a National Taco Day Gift Set for $5 which includes 4 classic Taco Bell tacos, including a Crunchy Taco, Nacho Cheese Doritos® Locos Tacos, Cool Ranch® Doritos® Locos Tacos and a Fiery Doritos® Locos Tacos.

QdobaSign up for Qdoba rewards and can receive a free drink or an order of chips and salsa.
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop $1 tacos and $3 house margaritas all day.
Taco Bus | Extending their $2 Taco Tuesday special for National Taco Day.
Besito Mexican Restaurant$2 tacos all day.
Bartaco | Will reveal a “MAJOR #bartacosecret” on their Snapchat – bartacolife.
Let us know if we left any off the list in the comments below or on on Twitter & Facebook! Happy eating!
