The Takeover: Blade Runner Returns On the this edition of The Takeover, T.M. attempts to discuss the new sequel Blade Runner 2049 in a spoiler free manner and also decides if The Mountain Between Us starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba is worth your time.

Movie Review: The Mountain Between UsThe Mountain Between Us is a testament to the acting skills of Winslet and Elba, who turn an ordinary disaster film into an intimate study of survival that helps you ignore the Lifetime Movie aspects of the film.