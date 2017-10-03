Musicians and Celebrities Pay Tribute to Rocker Tom Petty

— “I’m shocked and saddened by the news of Tom’s passing, he’s such a huge part of our musical history, there’ll never be another like him.” — Eric Clapton in a statement.

— “Devastating news about #TomPetty A profound loss. Sad sad day today. RIP” — rocker Slash on Instagram.

— “RIP @tompetty you will be missed. A music legend #GoneButNeverForgotten” Aerosmith drummer Joey Kramer on Twitter.

— “Through his work with the Heartbreakers and The Traveling Wilburys he’s left us with an incredibly legacy to enjoy forever, it’s such a shame he has left us way before his time.” — Def Leppard singer Joe Elliot on Twitter.

— “It is so rare to find someone who commands such universal respect in the business. He was a rock n roll lifer with music in his blood. This man delivered a wealth of great songs to his fans and to the world and that is something to celebrate.” — rocker Alice Cooper, on Twitter.

— “I feel Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers is the best American rock band, ever. He is both a peer and an inspiration to me. I am heartbroken at his passing, and my deep sympathy goes out to his family and loved ones.” — REO Speedwagon’s Keith Cronin on Facebook.

— “Always felt good to know Tom Petty was out there in the world making up beautiful words and music. Sad today but grateful forever.” — singer Richard Marx on Twitter.

— “Safe passages to the summerlands, brother. You couldn’t have left more dreams here for us. Thank you. RIP” — rocker Ryan Adams on Twitter.

— “Tom Petty was a stud. Very few super cool dudes from the old school left. Actual talent. Rough to hear the news” — actor-comedian David Spade on Twitter.

— “Tom was a true rock and roll purist, both in his music and his defiant spirit. With the Heartbreakers, his infectious riffs, rebellious personality, and inventive songwriting brought a new urgency to rock traditions and fueled a now legendary career and some of the most memorable music of the last four decades.” — Recording Academy President/CEO Neil Portnow in a statement.