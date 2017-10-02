Tom Petty Dead at 66

Tom Petty has died at 66-years-old.

The “Free Fallin” singer was found unconscious and not breathing in his Malibu home on Sunday. He was taken to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital, where he “had no brain activity,” according to TMZ.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famer is best known for a string of hits with his band, Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. Their most popular tracks include “I Won’t Back Down,” “Runnin’ Down a Dream” and “American Girl.” He’s notched three Grammy wins over the years, and 18 nominations.

He will be missed.