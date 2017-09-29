Giants’ Beckham Fined $12,154 for Dog-Like TD Celebration

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. has been fined $12,154 by the NFL for his dog-like touchdown celebration last Sunday.

Beckham got down on all fours and pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. He was penalized for unsportsmanlike conduct for the celebration, and met a few days later with co-owner John Mara, who was unhappy with Beckham’s behavior.

Also in that game, Eagles running back LeGarrette Blount was fined $9,115 for taunting. Jets rookie safety Jamal Adams and Minnesota cornerback Xavier Rhodes were docked the same amount for taunting.

Jets linebacker Darron Lee drew an $18,231 fine for a late hit on Miami quarterback Jay Cutler.

Seattle cornerback Richard Sherman was fined $12,154 for unnecessary roughness, while Denver’s Will Parks was docked $9,115, also for unnecessary roughness.

More NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and https://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

