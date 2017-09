Kellogg’s has released a limited-edition Unicorn Froot Loops cereal.

The sparkly box looks like it’s inspired by Lisa Frank and the cereal follow suit with purple, pink, and yellow O’s. It’s made with all natural colors.

Unicorn Froot Loops are currently only available in the U.K.. Kellogg’s hasn’t said whether it will become available worldwide or how long the cereal will be on shelves.