Things You Shouldn’t Share With Your Co-Workers

Sure, you spend countless hours with your co-workers and you probably feel as though you can trust them with certain details about your life. However, the truth is you should hold back when it comes to sharing this kind of information:

Personal and Political Beliefs | Assuming that everyone shares your views can really cause a divide.

Personal Medical Information | Some condition have stigmas attached to them.

Marijuana or Alcohol Use | It might give the wrong impression.

Salary Information | Feelings of jealousy or suspicion could develop.

Financial Problems | You might regret sharing this information once your situation improves.