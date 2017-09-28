The Takeover: Cruise, Carell & Emma

Filed Under: Eat See Play, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

This week is a bit of a history lesson on The Takeover with T.M. Powell. First Tom Cruise is back after The Mummy debacle in the true life story of pilot/smuggler Barry Seal in American Made. Does Cruise make up for past transgressions with this entertaining new role? Also T.M. tries to convince everyone he’s not a male chauvinist pig like Bobby Riggs with his critiques of Battle of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell. Check out the video above for all The Takeover antics.

Full Reviews

Battle of the Sexes

American Made

