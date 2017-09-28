LeBron James Rolls Left Ankle, Misses Practice

Filed Under: LeBron James

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — LeBron James turned his left ankle during practice Wednesday night, his first workout with newly signed teammate Dwyane Wade.

A Cavaliers spokesman said James had X-rays, which were negative. The three-time NBA champion didn’t practice Thursday so he could undergo treatment. He’s expected to be day to day.

The severity of James’ injury is not known.

James has been reunited with Wade, his former teammate in Miami. They won two NBA championships together with the Heat and are excited about chasing a third with the Cavs. Wade turned down offers from other teams and signed a one-year, $2.3 million contract — the veteran’s minimum — for a chance to play with his close friend.

Wade also didn’t practice Thursday so he could attend to a personal matter. The 12-time All-Star will be introduced by the Cavs on Friday following practice.

