How Can You Get 280-Character Tweets On Twitter?

Twitter launched more than a decade ago and the company has just made its biggest change yet.

The length of tweets has been doubled from 140 characters to 280, but not everyone has access to the feature yet. It’s being tested with a small group of Twitter users for now, but it could be rolled out for the entire user base within the next two weeks.

If you want to get in on the action now and you happen to be code savvy, there are ways to tamper with the script in order to gain access to the 280-character limit.