How Can You Get 280-Character Tweets On Twitter?

Filed Under: Twitter

Twitter launched more than a decade ago and the company has just made its biggest change yet.

The length of tweets has been doubled from 140 characters to 280, but not everyone has access to the feature yet. It’s being tested with a small group of Twitter users for now, but it could be rolled out for the entire user base within the next two weeks.

If you want to get in on the action now and you happen to be code savvy, there are ways to tamper with the script in order to gain access to the 280-character limit.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen