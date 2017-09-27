7 Ways To Turn Around A Rough Day At The Office

Filed Under: Health

Don’t let office life get you down! Turn your day around with these tips.

Drink Some Water | Dehydration can make you hungry and irritable.

Get Some Sunlight | Get away from your cubicle and stand near a window for a few minutes.

Tidy Up | Organization and sanitizing your desk will make you feel less frazzled.

Watch an Animal Video | Cute dogs or kittens might brighten up your day. This is a GREAT option!

Give Yourself an Affirmation | A wink or smile in the bathroom mirror will do. A small “You did a great job on [insert here]!” can work wonders.

Get Outdoors | Go to a nearby park or green common area and get a little fresh air.

Give Yourself an Action Item | Take a tangible first step toward completing a dreaded project.

Take a deep breath and know that your day will get better! ☺️🌞

