$40 And Half A Joint: Woman Finds Hilarious Apology On Scratched Car

CBS Local — What’s the best way to say you’re sorry for scratching someone’s car? For one person in Colorado, the answer was to leave a few bucks and their unfinished drugs at the scene.

According to reports, Mandi Shepard found a scratch on her bumper while she was leaving work on Sept. 24. When the Colorado native didn’t see a note on her windshield, she started her drive home and chalked up the scratch to bad luck. During her drive, Shepard noticed her left side mirror was out of line. When she went to fix it, she found that whoever had scratched her car left a very odd apology attached to the mirror.

“I was laughing so hard on the way home that somebody took the time to leave me a note and leave me money and half a joint,” Shepard said. The mystery scratcher had left her two $20 bills, half of their previously lit joint, and an apology note.

“Hey I am very sorry truley [sic]. I am such a dumba**. Please forgive me. Sorry 4 the scratch man,” the note read.

Shepard added that she’ll look to use the $40 to get the scratch buffed out. As for the scratcher’s unfinished joint, she confessed that it probably won’t get used.

“I’m not a smoker. I’m a runner. I don’t know what I’m going to do with it.”

