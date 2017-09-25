LeBron Holds Court, Discusses Irving, Distaste for Trump

Filed Under: LeBron James

By TOM WITHERS, AP Sports Writer

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (AP) — Center stage as usual, LeBron James grabbed the microphone and took off.

During a free-wheeling, 45-minute news conference Monday, James discussed his future in Cleveland, Kyrie Irving’s departure this summer, his displeasure with President Donald Trump, his hopes to lure good friend Dwyane Wade to the Cavaliers and the team’s chances of winning another NBA title.

He held court during a media day that became James’ personal state of the union.

James said he doesn’t regret calling Trump “a bum” on Twitter .

He said his previous comments that he would finish his career with the Cavaliers haven’t changed. However, the three-time champion said he won’t make a decision on his future until after the upcoming season.

“That’s why I sit up here today,” he said, “still in this uniform, still ready to lead this franchise to a championship, put us in a position where we can be successful.”

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

