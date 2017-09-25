AAA’s Car Seat Safety Tips

A child’s safety in the car is of utmost importance, but there may be key safety tips some parents are unaware of.

In the video above, the AAA discusses the importance of correctly installing your child’s car seat to keep them as safe as possible in the car. Watch the video or take a look at the tips below.

Common Car Seat Errors:

Using the wrong seat for the child

Loose car seat attachments

Retainer clip at the wrong level

Car Seat Tips:

Follow the owners manual for specific installation instructions

Install with either car seat belt or LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system DO NOT use both of above systems at one time

All children under 13 are recommended to ride in the back seat

Seatcheck.org is a great resource for more information.