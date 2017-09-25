AAA’s Car Seat Safety Tips

Filed Under: Safety

A child’s safety in the car is of utmost importance, but there may be key safety tips some parents are unaware of.

In the video above, the AAA discusses the importance of correctly installing your child’s car seat to keep them as safe as possible in the car. Watch the video or take a look at the tips below.

Common Car Seat Errors:

  • Using the wrong seat for the child
  • Loose car seat attachments
  • Retainer clip at the wrong level

Car Seat Tips:

  • Follow the owners manual for specific installation instructions
  • Install with either car seat belt or LATCH (lower anchors and tethers for children) system
    • DO NOT use both of above systems at one time
  • All children under 13 are recommended to ride in the back seat

Seatcheck.org is a great resource for more information.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen