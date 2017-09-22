Star Trek: Discovery Premieres This Sunday At 8pm On CBS

(CBSLA) – One of the most anticipated shows of the Fall lineup premieres Sunday night on CBS.

“Star Trek: Discovery” will introduce new characters seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilizations, while exploring the dramatic contemporary themes that have been a signature of the franchise since its inception in 1966.

Suzanne Marques of our sister station KCBS-TV/Los Angeles was on the red carpet at the show’s star-studded premiere Tuesday night at the Arclight Cineramadone in Hollywood. She spoke to the star, and the show’s first ever black, female lead, Sonequa Martin-Green.

“I’m quite overwhelmed. I really am!”

Set a decade before the original series, Sonequa plays first officer Michael Burnham. She’s human, but in a surprise twist, is revealed as Spock’s stepsister.

“What I’ve always loved about this show, is Trek has always been about hope for the future. If you see we are all of different races and colors, and that’s the most important thing!”, said Martin-Green.

