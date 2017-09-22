CW44’s Sneak Peek of Halloween Horror Nights™ at Universal Orlando Resort™

Step right into some of the most pulse-pounding moments in horror history at Universal Orlando Resort™ Halloween Horror Nights™, the nation’s premier annual Halloween event. On select nights September 15th through November 4th, the streets of Universal Studios Florida™ theme park come alive with hordes of horrifying mutants, monsters and maniacs. You’ll be immersed in the worlds of the biggest names in horror as you explore terrifying haunted houses, make your way through multiple scare zones where creatures lurk around every turn, enjoy outrageous live shows, and experience many of the park’s most exciting rides and attractions. Add Halloween Horror Nights–nine-time winner of Amusement Today’s “Best Halloween Event” Golden Ticket award–to your daytime fun at Universal Orlando Resort™ for the ultimate in thrills and chills.

Vanessa and T.M. from CW44 took a trip to Halloween Horror Nights™ to bring you a sneak peek of the horrifying event! They’ll share house details from the experts, an inside look at the new scares zones and some tricks to getting the most out of your experience in the sneak peek video above! ⇑⇑