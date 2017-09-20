HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

The Takeover: Kingsman & LEGOs

Filed Under: Eat See Play, movie reviews, T.M. Powell Film Critic, The Takeover with T.M. Powell

On this edition of The Takeover with T.M. Powell, CW44’s film critic heads into the LEGOverse with the little colorful ninjas of Ninjago and let’s us know if Kingsman: The Golden Circle lives up to the hype created by the original. Plus, find out the movie you should see this weekend even though most of you will choose to see Kingsman: The Golden Circle, The LEGO Ninjago Movie or IT instead. Check out the video above to find the answers.

Full Reviews

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Stronger

IT

Follow T.M. on Twitter @tmpowellCW44 and become a fan on Facebook.

Read all of T.M.’s reviews HERE!

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Listen Live

Listen