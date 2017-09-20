Movie Review: The LEGO Ninjago Movie

Even though the LEGO Ninjago toy line is very popular with the youngsters, Warner Bros. is still taking a chance adding The LEGO Ninjago Movie to their ever-expanding LEGOverse. Ninjago doesn’t have the nostalgia factor the of The LEGO Movie or the name recognition of Batman to assure this spinoff will succeed. Most adults only know these characters because of the hurting they put on their wallets buying the toy sets for their kids. It’s safe to say many will deem this film a marketing tool to increase toy sales heading into the Holiday season, but The LEGO Ninjago actually delivers a fun experience the whole family can enjoy just like the other films in the franchise that have come before it.

Now if you’re not familiar with the little ninjas who protect the city of Ninjago, don’t worry about feeling clueless heading into The LEGO Ninjago Movie. The movie is meant for fans and newbies alike who will get the background needed to enjoy checking out the life of Green Ninja Lloyd (Voiced by Dave Franco) as he fights the evil Garmodon (Justin Theroux) who is bent on ruling the city. This new spinoff definitely has the same tongue in cheek vibe of The LEGO Movie with the toy world blending with the real world in terms of the hilarious monsters that invade the city or the weapons they use to defeat evil. Just like previous films, The LEGO Ninjago Movie is also a visual spectacle with gorgeous environments made of interlocking plastic bricks. It’s easy to get lost staring at the little fine details of this world created on-screen, but luckily the movie provides many laughs to take your eyes off the colorful scenery.

This new group of mini figures are quite hilarious, especially Garmadon voiced by Justin Theroux. This villain easily becomes one of the funniest characters in the LEGOverse with his arrogant attitude and his treatment towards his son Lloyd who he must battle on a weekly basis. As far as voice talent is concerned, Dave Franco and Justin Theroux have great chemistry together and bring a ton of heart to the film as well as laughs. There’s a nice little father and son angle to the story that makes The LEGO Ninjago Movie more than just a device to sell merchandise. Warner Bros. should be commended on their voice casting, which has been astounding in this series starting with Chris Pratt being cast as Emmet.

The LEGO Ninjago Movie may not have the crossover appeal as the previous films in the LEGOverse, but this project is a worthy installment in the series. Your kids will love it and you will find plenty of humor and sweet moments to make this film an enjoyable time at the movies. Everyone loves a good crossover (especially Hollywood) so let’s hope the Ninjas of Ninjago and their adversary Garmodon show up in The LEGO Movie 2 to team up with those characters we love so much.

Overall, I give The LEGO Ninjago Movie 3 out of 4 stars.

