Ariel Winter Shuts Down Critics on Instagram

Filed Under: Ariel Winter

Ariel Winter has clearly had enough of body-shaming critics.

The 19-year-old actress shared a post on Instagram shutting down body-shamers and tabloid magazines. See it below.

#rant

A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on

In a three-page-long note, Winter wrote that she has been “slut-shamed” in response to a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, in which she opened up about her difficult childhood. The actress also said that she does not ask for the attention the media and tabloid magazines give her.

This is not the first time Winter has spoken out against this kind of behavior.

