Bald Men Perceived As More Attractive, Dominant, Study Says

CBS Local — According to a new study, bald really is beautiful. Researchers at the University of Pennsylvania have released the results of a survey that found that men who have shed their hair are more attractive.

The study was composed of three major tests given to students on campus. Male and female students were asked to rate photos of men according to attractiveness, confidence, and dominance. Some of the photos also digitally removed hair from some of the pictures to show the same person with and without their locks.

According to the researchers, the bald men won out in all three categories. The study also says men who willingly ditch their hair are perceived as more appealing because they’ve gone against the traditional norms associated with hair and vitality.

“Choosing to dispense with one’s hair is arguably a form of nonverbal behavior, a form of expression which communicates information about the self otherwise difficult to observe,” researchers write.

‘‘Anyone can be confident with a full head of hair. But a confident bald man—there’s your diamond in the rough.’’ — Larry David

The findings also claim that bald men, being perceived as more dominant, will do better in business and economically overall. Based on their study, researchers at Penn also suggest that men beginning to lose their hair just let it happen.

“Instead of spending billions each year trying to reverse or cure their hair loss, the counter-intuitive prescription of this research to men experiencing male pattern baldness is to shave their heads.”

