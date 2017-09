Apple unveiled the next big things in tech: new smartwatches, new Apple TV, and the one thousand dollar iPhone X.

Naturally, the internet can’t stop joking about the phone and its price tag.

Can someone explain to me how it is Clark Kent can unlock superman’s iPhone X? I don’t get it. #faceid — James Veitch (@veitchtweets) September 12, 2017

USERS: put back the headphone jack

APPLE: the iphone 9 is called the iphone x

USERS: pplease

APPLE: apple stores are now called town squares — jomny sun (@jonnysun) September 12, 2017

Me when I found out the iPhoneX is 1K #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/edrbSNe4c3 — Chloe (@chloeg_13) September 12, 2017

me after i sliced my mans face off so i can unlock his iphone x pic.twitter.com/84KUmLBjWB — wendy wu (@_YerikaC) September 12, 2017

The iPhone 8 now has glass on the back. Now I can shatter my screen on BOTH sides and stare into my reflection with disappointment twice — Gabby (@c_gabby14) September 12, 2017

me unlocking my man's iPhone X pic.twitter.com/woWZyKpfi7 — Isabel Hsu @ MARVEL (@isabelhsu_) September 12, 2017

Okay then! What are your thoughts on the iPhone X?