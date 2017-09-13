HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

Pizza Festival Under Fire In NYC Prompts State Inquiry

Filed Under: pizza

Some New York City foodies say a neighborhood pizza festival has left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Hundreds are demanding refunds after a botched pizza festival in New York City. Police say this isn’t the first time a food festival sent fans home hungry.

Attendees of last week’s so called “day long celebration of New York’s finest pizza” was anything but. Ticket holders paid up to $74 for pizza, wine and beer. What they got was an empty, fenced in lot and pizza delivery.

More info and photos in the video above. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen