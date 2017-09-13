Pizza Festival Under Fire In NYC Prompts State Inquiry

Some New York City foodies say a neighborhood pizza festival has left them with a bad taste in their mouths.

Hundreds are demanding refunds after a botched pizza festival in New York City. Police say this isn’t the first time a food festival sent fans home hungry.

Attendees of last week’s so called “day long celebration of New York’s finest pizza” was anything but. Ticket holders paid up to $74 for pizza, wine and beer. What they got was an empty, fenced in lot and pizza delivery.

