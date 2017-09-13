HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

Le’Veon Bell Tweet Leads to Dairy Queen Gig for a Day

Filed Under: Le'Veon Bell
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (AP) — Pittsburgh Steelers’ running back Le’Veon Bell jokingly tweeted during his preseason contract holdout that he might have to apply for a job at Dairy Queen.

On Tuesday, Dairy Queen obliged.

Bell spent some time at the chain’s New Kensington store — about 20 miles (32.2 kilometers) northeast of Pittsburgh — learning how to make Blizzards and other treats.

Bell says his one-day gig was “harder than I thought it was going to be” and that he doesn’t think “this job is any easier than my job, and I don’t think my job is any easier than their job.”

Jared Abraham, who co-owns the store, says Dairy Queen reached out to Bell after his tweet. Abraham says, “As excited as we were to have him, he seemed just as excited.”

