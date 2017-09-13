HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

Florida Nun Dons Habit, Grabs Chain Saw to Help After Irma

Filed Under: irma
MIAMI (AP) — A Florida nun is pitching in on the cleanup efforts following Hurricane Irma by taking a chain saw to downed trees while dressed in her full habit.

Miami-Dade police posted video of Sister Margaret Ann at work on social media taken by an off-duty officer who came across her.

Police say the nun was cutting trees to clear the roadways around Archbishop Coleman Carrol High School near Miami. Sister Margaret Ann is the school’s principal, according to its website.

Police say “acts of kindness” like Sister Margaret Ann’s remind residents that they’re all part of the same community. The department added in its post, “Thank you Sister and all of our neighbors that are working together to get through this!”

See Sister Margaret Ann at work in the video above.

