HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

‘Hot Cop’ Selfie Goes Viral, Sparks Hurricane Relief Campaign

Filed Under: Chris Melore, Facebook selfie, hurricane relief, police officer calendar, talkers

CBS Local — What do you get when you combine selfies of good-looking police officers and calendars? The answer is a perfect recipe for hurricane relief fundraising.

As Hurricane Irma was approaching Florida, the Gainesville Police Department posted a selfie of three officers preparing for the storm.

The Facebook post of Officers Nordman, Hamill, and Rengering quickly went viral as many people swooned over the handsome policemen. Comments have been pouring in from the officers’ newest fans.

“The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature…” one comment said.

“Not even all the water dropped by Harvey and Irma combined could quench the thirst this posts [sic] comments,” another person wrote.

With all the lusty attention the selfie brought, Gainesville police quickly updated the post to announce the department would be creating a calendar featuring more of their attractive boys in blue.

“There WILL be a calendar,” Gainesville police proclaimed. “We are going to try and do something fairly quickly and funds raised will go to Hurricane Irma recovery here in Florida,” they added.

The department also took the time to tease their new following with pictures of other handsome first responders. Those pictures have already been flooded with comments from love-struck women all over the country.

One Facebook fan quickly noted a perfect addition for the pin-up boys, “do a calendar, add puppies and I’m pretty sure we can rebuild Texas and Florida.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Tampa

It's a Date | September 2017Our beautiful Bay Area is constantly buzzing with activity. Every weekend seems to bring a new adventure. It's a Date is our monthly calendar created to help you keep up with everything Tampa Bay has to offer!
Best Party Beaches Around Tampa BayIt's illegal to drink alcohol on most of Tampa Bay's beaches - unless you know about these next six locations.
CBS Tampa’s Social Media LinksFollow us!

Listen Live

Listen