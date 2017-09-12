Reunited After 50 Years, Couple Marries in NY Hospital Room

Jennifer Meyerink and Stephen Walbert fell in love when he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Trinidad and Tobago. When Walbert’s tour of duty was ending he promised to return to her.

Jennifer Meyerink fixing hair on soon-to-be husband Steve Walbert in his room @ROCRegional RGH pic.twitter.com/7Tjw7NYTGQ — Patti Singer (@PattiSingerRoc) September 11, 2017

But the couple lost touch and married other people. Myerink moved to Ontario, Canada, and Walbert was living in Wisconsin. After their spouses died, Meyerink and Walbert reconnected on social media in 2015. Walbert moved to Canada last year.

He’s being treated for leukemia at a hospital in Rochester, where Walbert’s son lives. On Monday the couple, dressed in Elvis Presley-inspired outfits, got married in his hospital room.