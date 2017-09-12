HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

Reunited After 50 Years, Couple Marries in NY Hospital Room

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A man and woman who met a half century ago in the Caribbean and reunited two years ago have been married in a ceremony in a western New York hospital where the husband is being treated for leukemia.

Jennifer Meyerink and Stephen Walbert fell in love when he was stationed with the U.S. Navy in Trinidad and Tobago. When Walbert’s tour of duty was ending he promised to return to her.

But the couple lost touch and married other people. Myerink moved to Ontario, Canada, and Walbert was living in Wisconsin. After their spouses died, Meyerink and Walbert reconnected on social media in 2015. Walbert moved to Canada last year.

He’s being treated for leukemia at a hospital in Rochester, where Walbert’s son lives. On Monday the couple, dressed in Elvis Presley-inspired outfits, got married in his hospital room.

