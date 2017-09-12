HURRICANE IRMA CBS Miami Latest Updates | Tampa Bay Weather | Hurricane Guide | CBS Miami Weather App | 10 News / WTSP Coverage    

Buccaneers, USF Will Host Games in Tampa this Weekend

By The Associated Press

There will be football in Tampa this weekend, and the Buccaneers will finally get to start a season delayed by Hurricane Irma’s wrath.The Bucs announced that they will be able to host the Chicago Bears on Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. Tampa Bayu couldn’t play at Miami as scheduled in Week 1 because of the storm.

Buccaneers CEO Brian Ford says “hosting the game is important to us, as Tampa Bay has been through a lot over the past few days.

Also, No. 22 South Florida is resuming practice Tuesday and will play host to Illinois on Friday, also at Raymond James.

USF athletic director Mark Harlan says “we are confident that Friday’s game can proceed safely as scheduled without impacting the recovery efforts.”

