Bruno Mars’ First TV Special to Sir Nov. 29 on CBS

By MESFIN FEKADU, AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruno Mars is getting his own TV special, a first for the Grammy-winning superstar.

Atlantic Records and CBS announced Tuesday that “BRUNO MARS: 24K MAGIC LIVE AT THE APOLLO” will air Nov. 29 on CBS. The special was taped at the Apollo Theater in New York’s Harlem, and Mars performed on top of the venue’s marquee.

Mars and his band also taped performances and interactions with New Yorkers throughout the city.

The last year has been a massive success for the singer, songwriter and producer. Mars’ recent album, “24K Magic,” reached double platinum status, while the single “That’s What I Like” hit No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 and R&B/Hip-Hop songs charts, respectively. The album’s first single and title track also reached No. 1 on the R&B charts.

Mars will executive produce the special.

